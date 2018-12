April 16 - April 17, 2019

1001 Jean Paul Riopelle Pl, Montreal, QC H2Z 1H5 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC H2Z 1H5

The 14th biennual ROOFTech has been planned by the roofing industry to provide a “hands on” educational experience on all aspects of roofing for architects, building inspectors, contractors, engineers, property managers, roofing consultants and specifiers. It will be much more than just a typical trade show. ROOFTech 2019 will be an informational forum that will provide considerable benefits for anyone who needs to stay apprised about the latest in roofing technologies.

