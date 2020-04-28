Robot Grinding & Finishing Conference

April 27 - April 28, 2020

11 E Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55101, United States

The RIA Robotic Grinding and Finishing Conference, presented by 3M, is the premier event in North America for learning best practices, key parameters for success, implementation techniques, tooling, and more for your robotic grinding and finishing processes. Join us in St. Paul for exciting sessions that will help you successfully implement or improve your robotic grinding and finishing system!

