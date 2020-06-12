RCBC’s 46th annual Conference & Trade Show

June 10 - June 12, 2020

4090 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC V8E 1J3

This three-day conference is BC’s premiere event on waste and recycling issues. We anticipate over 250 industry professionals from the government, non-profit, and business sectors. With the overarching goals of reducing waste and building a circular economy, RCBC’s conference offers progressive programming featuring best practices, theory, and innovations from BC, Canada, and beyond.

