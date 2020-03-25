Event
PVC Formulation 2020
March 24 - March 25, 2020
777 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA
This two-day program of technical and market presentations from expert speakers will cover global trends in PVC trade and technology, including the latest advances in a range of PVC additives, such as plasticizers, stabilizers, lubricants, impact modifiers, functional fillers, pigments, blowing agents and antimicrobials.
The two-day programme covers the latest material developments and market trends in this dynamic sector. The conference includes plenty of networking opportunities, with an exhibition area and evening drinks reception.
In addition to the busy program of presentations, the event offers high-level networking opportunities in a focused exhibition area featuring displays from a range of suppliers.
