PVC Formulation 2020
February 24 - February 26, 2020
Pipinstraße 1
50667 Köln (Heumarkt, Zentrum)
Germany
This international conference covers global trends in PVC trade and technology, including the latest advances in a range of PVC additives, such as plasticisers, stabilisers, lubricants, impact modifiers, functional fillers, pigments, blowing agents and antimicrobials.
Throughout the event, there’s plenty of networking opportunities, with a busy exhibition area, conference dinner and free to attend evening drinks reception.
