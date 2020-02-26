PVC Formulation 2020

February 24 - February 26, 2020

Pipinstraße 1 50667 Köln (Heumarkt, Zentrum) Germany

This international conference covers global trends in PVC trade and technology, including the latest advances in a range of PVC additives, such as plasticisers, stabilisers, lubricants, impact modifiers, functional fillers, pigments, blowing agents and antimicrobials.

Throughout the event, there’s plenty of networking opportunities, with a busy exhibition area, conference dinner and free to attend evening drinks reception. ​

Visit event's website