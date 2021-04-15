April 13 - April 15, 2021

2301 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616, United States

Exhibit sales are open for the return of ProFood Tech (April 13-15, 2021; McCormick Place, Chicago). Following one of the most influential events for food and beverage companies in 2019, ProFood Tech 2021 is set to attract an increasing number of executive-level decision makers with significant influence and purchasing power.

Produced by three of the world’s trade show leaders – PACK EXPO, Koelnmesse (organizer of Anuga) and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), ProFood Tech 2021 will display the future of food and beverage processing, drawing 6,000 professionals. The three-day event provides the unique opportunity for suppliers from across the globe to display their latest technologies in action for food and beverage manufacturers. More than just a trade show, ProFood Tech expands invaluable industry knowledge and connections through world-class education on the latest industry trends, engaging receptions and award ceremonies.

