Following its highly successful launch in 2017, AMI is pleased to announce the 2nd annual US edition of Polymers in Flooring. The conference provides a unique forum bringing the polymer flooring industry together to debate technical and market trends, whilst networking with key stakeholders and experts from the industry.

Polymer flooring is in the midst of a transition and is experiencing a wave of investment that shows no signs of abating. It also has uses across a diverse range of applications from residential, commercial and industrial to healthcare, sports and leisure. Innovative high-quality products enabled by new materials and process developments are changing customer perceptions and opening up new high-value markets.

Polymers in Flooring 2018 examines the latest opportunities and applications in this dynamic industry. Highlights from the 2017 conference include:

Over 110 attendees

15 international flooring producers

10 countries represented

Full 2-day conference program with interactive presentations

More than 8 hours of networking

Polymers in Flooring 2018 will bring an international line-up of expert speakers together to discuss new developments in polymers, additives and compounds aimed specifically at flooring products. Advances in product design, production technologies and decoration systems are addressed in dedicated sessions as part of the comprehensive two-day conference program.