December 11 - December 12, 2019

Inselstraße 2, 40479 Düsseldorf, Germany

Polymers for 3D Printing, a two-day conference from AMI exploring the development, production and application of innovative polymers and compounds for 3D printing and other rapid manufacturing technologies. The event will be held at the MELIÁ in Düsseldorf, Germany on 11-12 December 2019.

3D printing is growing globally with increasingly customised materials being used to fulfil the expanding scope of applications. The technology is being utilised in the design, prototyping and production of industrial and consumer goods, with diverse applications ranging from household appliances, healthcare and mechanical parts to building & construction and transportation.

Expert speakers will cover the latest developments in plastics resins and compounds for a variety of 3D printing and rapid manufacturing methods to accelerate product development and production.

Visit event's website