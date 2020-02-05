February 04 - February 05, 2020

777 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114, USA

Introducing, for the first time in North America, Polymers for 3D Printing, a new two-day conference from AMI which aims to explore the developments, production and applications of innovative polymers and compounds for 3D printing and other rapid manufacturing technologies. The event takes place February 4-5, 2020 at the Westin Cleveland Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is growing globally with increasingly customized materials being used to fulfil the expanding scope of applications. The technology is being utilized in the design, prototyping and production of industrial and consumer goods, with diverse applications ranging from household appliances, healthcare and mechanical parts to building & construction and transportation.

Visit event's website