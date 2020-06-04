June 03 - June 04, 2020

Messeplatz 1, 45131 Essen, Germany

The Polymer Testing Expo 2020 will provide an important new forum for scientists, laboratory staff, researchers and R&D professionals who develop, test and analyse new polymer materials, formulations and products.

Discover and debate the latest innovations and best practices in polymer testing, characterisation and analysis.

The focused exhibition will take place around a dedicated conference theatre featuring two days of presentations on the latest advances in testing and analysing polymer materials, compounds and products.

Meet visitors from throughout the materials supply chain and view and compare a wide range of laboratory equipment, systems and services for assessing the quality and performance of plastic formulations and products.

