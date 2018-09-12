Polymer Testing & Analysis

This conference offers the opportunity to discover and debate the latest innovations in polymer testing, characterization and analysis. Polymer testing and analysis underpins all stages of successful plastics processing. As the market demands new plastics products that are smaller, smarter, stronger and safer, so the challenges for materials suppliers, designers and specifiers increase. It is essential to understand how a material or compound will behave during processing and how a product will respond to its user and environment. How will a change in compound formulation affect the mechanical properties of an end product? How will exposure to extreme weather conditions influence the durability of a photovoltaic panel? How will cables or electrical housings behave in a fire?

Key plastics markets place particular demands on plastics performance, from degradability of a single-use packaging product to long-term stability of construction products. End-use markets ranging from medical products to civil infrastructure all require compliance with complex and evolving standards. How are extractables and leachables assessed from a complex pharmaceutical package? What are the latest regulations governing food-contact plastics? Can accelerated oven ageing emulate the conditions experienced over a product’s lifetime? What is the role of non-destructive testing in preventing product failure?

Plastics processors need to understand the needs of their customers and also rely upon testing of raw materials and products for quality assurance. Plastics materials and products continue to evolve, processing problems can be costly and product failures potentially catastrophic. Polymer testing equipment and techniques are advancing to meet these challenges within a complex regulatory environment and this new event will provide a unique forum in which to explore these issues and discuss the latest solutions.