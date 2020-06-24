Polymer Foam US

June 23 - June 24, 2020

112 Washington Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, United States

In the past few years, ​concern for the environment and improved performance/cost ratio have driven foam ​markets into new products and manufacturing innovation. From construction insulation, foamed pipe and profiles, and flooring and furnishing​, to light-weighting of automotive components and packaging reduction, foams are conquering more of the plastics processing marketplace, adding reduced material use to cut costs and transportation by reduced weight. In addition, foams offer impact performance, sound and thermal insulation, cushioning and other valuable properties.

What equipment is best? Which materials are suitable? How controllable is the structure? What chemical blowing agent or physical foaming process is best? Can existing equipment be adapted for foaming? These ​are some of the hot topics that will be reviewed at Polymer Foam 2020.

The conference offers a busy program, with an exhibition running alongside the event ​providing plenty of networking opportunities during the refreshments breaks, lunches and an evening cocktail reception.

Visit event's website