Polymer Foam 2019

November 26 - November 27, 2019

ABC-Straße 52, 20354 Hamburg, Germany

This informative and comprehensive two-day conference will cover the latest developments in chemical blowing agents, physical foaming, particle foam processing and syntactic foam technology for thermoplastics, elastomers and thermosets. Delegates will learn about advances in a wide variety of applications in areas such as construction, infrastructure, packaging, furniture, transportation and energy generation.

Expert speakers will explore how the use of foam technology is increasing across all fields of plastics processing to provide beneficial properties such as weight and cost reduction, heat and sound insulation, and cushioning and impact resistance. They will also discuss how innovations in materials and additives for polymer foams are helping to drive this growth and open up new markets.

