Polymer Failure & Defects: Problem Solving Case-Histories
October 01 - October 03, 2019
265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
This uniquely practical and industry’s UN-RIVALED course “Polymer Failure & Defects: Problem Solving Case-Histories” has been attended by 500+ participants with wide corporate representation including premier global companies such as:
- Boeing
- General Electric
- Honeywell
- 3M
- Johnson & Johnson
- DowDuPont
- Pfizer
- Kimberly-Clark
- Sabic
- Saint-Gobain
- Becton-Dickinson
A highlight of the course is the presentation of 50+ Case-Histories of $MM business impact via skilled investigation of problems; solutions backed by PATENTS, PUBLICATIONS in prestigious journals & documented COMMERCIAL VALUE. There will be a major presentation on “How to Identify Innovation Opportunities During Routine Technical Operations”. This course is ideal for professionals involved in Analytical Services and new Technology development.
