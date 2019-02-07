Polyethylene Films 2019 will look in detail at both the business challenges and technical developments and how they impact today’s film producers and what that implies for the future of the industry. Polyolefin films account for 22% of all the polymers used in North America and make a fundamental contribution to the society in which we all live. The fundamentals of the market are still being driven by new innovations in terms of resin formulation and processing technology. The increase in the level of sophistication of polyethylene products offered to customers has driven functionality of final package performance and created value throughout the supply chain.

Polyethylene Films 2019 will offer a lively interaction between the finest expert panel of speakers and delegates and will provide a forum to debate the latest local and global trends within the industry. This conference provides all attendees the opportunity to meet, share views, and discuss technical and business developments.