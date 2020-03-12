Event
Plastics Regulations 2020
March 11 - March 12, 2020
Helenenstraße 14, 50667 Köln, Germany
This two-day programme covers the latest technical developments and market trends in this dynamic sector. The conference includes plenty of networking opportunities, with an exhibition area and evening drinks reception
The conference provides an ideal environment for regulatory updates. Companies and brand owners discuss the latest developments in compliance and regulation to ensure the most effective ways to protect your business.
