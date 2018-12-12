Plastics Regulations 2018

Legal and regulatory experts cover new and impending regulations in areas such as food contact materials, biocides, nanomaterials, microplastics, medical devices, plastic recycling and various application specific legal requirements. They explain the real implications of forthcoming legislation in practical terms, highlighting the actions that different players in the plastics supply chain need to take to achieve compliance. Speakers also highlight areas of potential concern for the plastics industry going forward and recommended action to minimise negative impacts.

