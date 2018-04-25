April 24 - April 25, 2018

RAI Amsterdam Europaplein 1078 GZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe was launched as the first dedicated exhibition for plastics recycling in mainland Europe. The free to attend conference and exhibition has firmly established itself as the focal point of plastics recycling in Europe. The biggest names in recycled materials, recycling machinery and services will be on display, showing the latest innovation from this exciting industry.

The informative and inspiring free conference with key industry figures will address the latest opportunities and challenges that face the plastic recycling industry in Europe.

If you are a brand owner, retailer, converter, packaging manufacturer or consumer of recycled material then this event is for you! If you are involved the recycling and reprocessing of industrial, commercial, agricultural, post-consumer or ocean plastic, then this event is for you!

Visit event's website