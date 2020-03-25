Event

Plastics Industry Fly-In


March 25, 2020
2401 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037, United States



Don‘t let naysayers dictate the story of plastics. We know the widespread, positive impact plastics make. Now, more than ever, we need to show up in Washington, D.C., strong and proud, to educate those on Capitol Hill about what we already know: plastics help change peoples’ lives for the better.

It is critical for our industry to show our strength as an industry working torward a Better Industry. Better World. The Plastics Industry Fly-In is now coupled with the PLASTICS Spring National Board Meeting, which includes Council Meetings, the FLiP Committee meeting, and the presentation of the organizations’ three to five-year strategic plan by PLASTICS’s President and CEO, Tony Radoszewski.

