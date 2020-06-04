June 03 - June 04, 2020

Messeplatz 1, 45131 Essen, Germany

Following the launch in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, the Plastics Extrusion World Expo will be launching in Europe bringing together plastics extruders of all types, including producers of film, sheet, pipes, profiles and tubing.

On the show floor you’ll find a high concentration of leading plastics extrusion related exhibits, focused conference theatres with a busy two-day program of technical presentations, seminars and industry debates, backed by AMI’s international magazines, Film and Sheet Extrusion and Pipe and Profile Extrusion. The exhibition and their world-class conference sessions will all be free to attend.

Visit event's website