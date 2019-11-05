Plastics Decorating Surface Summit

November 05, 2019

20301 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA

The Surface Summit is a one-day educational opportunity focused on surface treatment, cleaning and curing (UV, UV LED and electron beam) for molded plastics.

The event will offer a full day of technical papers and workshops targeting surface treatment and curing technologies for plastics in a variety of end-use markets.

Visit event's website