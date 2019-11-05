Event
Plastics Decorating Surface Summit
November 05, 2019
20301 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA
The Surface Summit is a one-day educational opportunity focused on surface treatment, cleaning and curing (UV, UV LED and electron beam) for molded plastics.
The event will offer a full day of technical papers and workshops targeting surface treatment and curing technologies for plastics in a variety of end-use markets.
Visit event's website
https://plasticsdecorating.com/surface-summit-2019/
Print this page
Related