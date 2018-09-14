The 2018 Plastics Caps & Closures Conference will be held Sept. 12-14 at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago. Your attendance includes close to two full days of presentations and panel discussions, an exhibition featuring more than 30 companies, two evening networking receptions and the opportunity to connect with leading caps and closures manufacturers.

Featuring presentations from the industry’s top processors and industry influencers, this landmark event features the forward-thinking developments that will shape the future and engage conversation and company growth.

The 2018 conference will include a special discussion on sustainability and environmental readiness, a key topic that many in caps and closures want to better understand. Another prime area of conversation will be that of procurement and what is expected of processors and suppliers alike. A larger focus on closure design and innovation will round out this year’s event.