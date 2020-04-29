Plastic Pipes in Infrastructure 2020

April 28 - April 29, 2020

ABC-Straße 52, 20354 Hamburg, Germany

The use of plastic pipes in infrastructure development is on the rise, globally. Safety, cost effectiveness and sustainability are some of the main reasons why they are gaining such credibility. The eighth edition of AMI’s international Plastic Pipes in Infrastructure conference will focus on plastic pipe systems used in drinking water supply & distribution, gas transmission & distribution, underground drainage & sewerage, and district heating. It will feature presentations from leading industry professionals exploring a wide range of timely topics from technical challenges around the effects of ageing on pipeline integrity, lifetime prediction, novel developments in manufacturing processes and relining technologies, to quality control and assurance, elastomeric joints and standardisation for plastic products.

