Plastic Materials, Processing, and Testing

May 18 - May 20, 2020

One College Avenue Williamsport, PA 17701

This workshop provides fundamental knowledge of plastics (polymers), how they are processed, tested, and characterized. Gain skills in how plastic material testing can improve plastic product design and processing considerations. Fundamentals of polymer structure and its effect on polymer properties is covered. Hands-on sessions show how certain data sheet properties, such as melt index, tensile strength, and impact resistance are determined. Included are introductions to polymer processing techniques such as injection molding, extrusion, rotational molding, vacuum forming, and extrusion blow molding.

