June 03 - June 05, 2019

Avinguda Diagonal, 589, 591, 08014 Barcelona, Spain

In addition to a busy two-day programme of presentations, Plastic Closure Innovations 2019 will feature an extensive exhibition area and it will provide a high-level networking opportunity.

In the evolving caps and closures industry technological advances are becoming increasingly important. To protect and grow profitability caps and closures producers must innovate and deliver better solutions for the supply chain. Product and system developments at several levels of the supply-chain aim to address changing needs.

For decades, we have seen technology developments towards the ultimate goal of increasing productivity, reducing cycle time and material usage while precision, consistency and quality are now gaining in importance. This opens new opportunities in closure design and drives premium brand opportunities. With high growth prospects for most applications, plastic caps and closures is an attractive segment characterized by highly reputable customers and high levels of technology.

