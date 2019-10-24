October 23 - October 24, 2019

1301 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

PLASTEC Minneapolis is where serious professionals find the technologies, education, and connections to stay ahead in the advanced manufacturing community. Access an unmatched supplier showcase offering solutions in automation, injection molding, molds & dies, materials, product design and beyond, take an educational deep-dive at two Conferences on medtech and embedded systems, or attend free expert-led sessions at multiple theaters around the Expo. It’s two days of industry immersion you simply can’t afford to miss.

Visit event's website