December 04 - December 07, 2019

Cumhuriyet, Eski, Hadımköy Yolu Cd 9/1, 34500 Büyükçekmece/İstanbul, Turkey

Plast Eurasia at the Tüyap Fair Convention & Congress Center is the international trade fair for the plastics industry in Istanbul. The exhibition areas of the Plast Eurasia include plastic, machinery and equipment, mold making, plastic products, raw materials, packaging technology, hydraulics and pneumatics, as well as related industries and trade journals. International exhibitors can present their latest trends, products and developments to an interested audience here. The trade fair is an ideal platform to establish new business contacts in the plastics industry.

Visit event's website