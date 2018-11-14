The two-day programme will cover the latest technical developments and market trends in this dynamic sector. The conference sessions will be complemented by a focused exhibition and plenty of networking opportunities, including an evening cocktail reception.

Pipeline Coating US 201​8 will ​bring together leading pipeline contractors, operators, pipe mills and pipe coaters, engineers and specifiers, researchers, raw materials and machinery suppliers to debate the latest pipeline protection technology and regional industry trends.

It ​​will provide a platform for all links in the supply chain to interact and discuss market needs, existing and potential technology innovations, and new products and services available to the industry. Experts from pipeline-related industries ​​will have the opportunity to network and exchange experiences with colleagues and potential customers.