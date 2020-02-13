Pipeline Coating

February 11 - February 13, 2020

Rennweg 16, 1030 Wien, Austria

With AMI expertise and the assistance of an industry Advisory Board, the event features a two-day technical programme that will explore market trends, raw materials, coating technology & process, inspection & testing, product & material innovations and research. The challenges and solutions discussed will benefit all attendees; whether they are in pipe production, factory or field-applied coatings, pipe maintenance due to corrosion, rehabilitation and repair, testing and safety as well as learning through case studies.

The event attracts representatives from across the supply chain from pipe mills to pipe owners and operators including contractors, raw material suppliers, pipe coaters, engineers and specifiers, machinery suppliers, researchers and testing and certification organizations.

