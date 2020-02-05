Event
PETnology Americas 2020
February 03 - February 05, 2020
1900 University Ave, Austin, TX 78705, USA
TPC provides the latest information for those in the packaging supply chain. Attendees range from retailers and brand owners to resin suppliers, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, and converters. TPC facilitates dialog between supply chain participants, an important element in meeting packaging objectives.
https://thepackagingconference.com/
