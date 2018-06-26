PETnology Americas 2018

June 25 - June 26, 2018

84 5th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA

This new joint conference has been created to meet the needs of the PET industry for open discussion on innovation, technology and business opportunities. With the combined knowledge, industry experience and contacts, The Packaging Conference LLC and PETnology/tecPET GmbH are in the best position to collaborate on this new, premier PET event in the US. The one-and-a-half-day event will focus on technical, market and environmental presentations by top-level executives, insightful panel discussions along with a range of networking opportunities and exhibitions during the entire event.

