February 05 - February 06, 2020

Rue Gineste 3, 1210 Brussels, Belgium

PETcore Europe is pleased to announce its annual conference in Brussels from 5-6 February 2020 in the Crowne Plaza Brussels – Le Palace.

Building up on the success of 2019 with more than 275 visitors, PETcore Europe is happy to invite to its 2020 conference over two days in a spacious venue in the heart of Brussels.

The first day is dedicated to the perspectives and strategy of the PET value chain and EU legislation followed by a networking drink and dinner. The second day focuses on the latest challenges, trends and solutions in collection, sorting & recycling as well as circularity & sustainability issues.

