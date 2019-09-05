Event
Performance Polyamides
September 04 - September 05, 2019
Heumarkt 20, 50667 Köln, Germany
The two-day agenda covers the latest technical developments and market trends in this dynamic sector. The conference includes plenty of networking opportunities, with an exhibition area and evening drinks reception.
The conference is aimed at polyamide processors, manufacturers, researchers, materials and equipment suppliers and brand owners and discusses the challenges facing the polyamide industry today.
Join the 160+ delegates from around the world at this targeted conference – see you there!
Visit event's website
https://www.ami.international/events/event?Code=C0993
