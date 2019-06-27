PEPP 2019: 27th Polyethylene-Polypropylene Chain Global Technology & Business Forum

June 25 - June 27, 2019

Marlene-Dietrich-Platz 2 Berlin, Germany, 10785

PEPP 2019 will explore critical issues in the polyolefins market: concerns around the global economy impacting demand, a flood of new capacity available in the market, the intensifying focus on plastics waste management and the circular economy.

Now in its 27th year, the PEPP conference consistently attracts more than 150 attendees from around the world, offering a unique platform to interact with a mix of value chain participants to get the latest developments on market trends.

The IHS Markit PEPP conference is the only conference addressing issues specific to the entire polyolefins value chain-from upstream business reviews to downstream technical applications and end-user trends.

Visit event's website