Pack Print Plas Philippines
October 10 - October 12, 2019
Mall of Asia Complex, Seashell Ln, Pasay, 1300 Metro Manila, Philippines
Pack Print Plas Philippines is the only trade event series in the country which features the interrelated industries of packaging, plastics, printing and office supplies in one venue; thus providing a wider source of network to its exhibitors and a comprehensive industry showcase to its visitors.
http://www.globallinkmp.com/ppp/
