PAC Tour: Printing by Innovation Inc.

October 17, 2019

4850 Union Rd. Beamsville ON L0R 1B4

Printing by Innovation Inc. (PBI), operating on 40,000 square feet of production and office space, is in their 15th year of operation in Beamsville, Ontario.

They began as a brokering business and quickly evolved into a print shop with higher gear production capacity and state-of-the-art package converting machinery. This allows PBI to conveniently produce start to finish packaging needs on all short to medium sized packaging products and offer some of the best in industry quality, and turn around times.

PBI has recently invested over $ 10,000,000.00 in new state-of-the-art equipment, improving their efficiencies by streamlining their manufacturing process, drastically increasing their capacity. PBI brings packaging ideas to reality with a NEW SAMPLING DIVISION to produce the latest innovation.

10:30 am – Registration

10:45 am – Tour & Presentations

12:00 pm – Charcuterie & Wine, provided by The Olive Board



