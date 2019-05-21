PAC Tour: Ice River Springs

May 21, 2019

400 2nd Line, Shelburne, ON L0N 1S4

Ice River is proud to be the the first beverage company in North America to collect blue box materials to produce our 100% recycled plastic bottles, USING NO NEW PLASTIC.

Ice River purchases blue box PET material from municipal recycling facilities (MRF) to sort, create plastic flake, clean and purify into food grade recycled PET (rPET) bottles, and the process is repeated over and over again. Different types of plastic (HDPE) end up going to partner companies to be upcycled. For example, bottle caps and labels are made into recycled outdoor furniture: Adirondack & Muskoka chairs. Ice River uses everything they can to keep plastic from going to landfill.

Join PAC on May 21 to get an inside look at Ice River’s recycling facility in Shelburne, Ontario, followed by a tour of the bottling plant in Feversham.

