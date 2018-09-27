PAC to the Future II, “Retail Reinvented”

The demands of shoppers today have led to a tsunami in the retail, packaged goods and food service market place. How does your business fit in and what are your opportunities? Topics include the business of tomorrow, omni-channels, market leader ambitious 2025 recycling, renewable and composting goals, food service and retail trends, major packaging and design trends, the emerging cannabis market, green and zero waste initiatives, smart packaging and food waste and designing packaging for the circular economy.