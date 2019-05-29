PAC Surrey Biofuel Facility Tour

May 29, 2019

9752 192 Street Surrey, BC V4N 4C7

Designed to process 115,000 tonnes of organic waste a year, the Surrey Biofuel Facility uses the latest anaerobic digestion technology to convert organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG) and a sophisticated enclosed tunnel process to produce high-quality compost. It is fully enclosed with a state-of-the-art air treatment system that ensures minimal odour impact on the surrounding community. The 160,000 square foot facility houses an organic waste collection hall, anaerobic digester, biogas upgrader, compost tunnels, odour abatement system, compost storage and an Education Centre.

