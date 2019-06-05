PAC Smart Packaging course

June 05, 2019

650 Dixon Road Etobicoke, ON M9W 1J1

In the Smart Packaging course, we dive into the rapidly growing market for active and intelligent packaging, enabled by Flexible and Hybrid Electronics (FHE). While this course is non-technical, it will touch on the key technologies involved for smart packaging.

Today’s consumer is in the retail driver’s seat, empowered and informed like never before by digital and mobile technologies. Brands and companies from across the supply chain are being forced to invest in this digital transformation to remain relevant.

Product packaging and in-store retail displays – remade as intelligent devices to collect, store and transmit data – have a pivotal role to play. Such connectivity is already yielding a paradigm shift across the retail supply chain, to better manage logistics, prevent product theft, spoilage, tampering and counterfeiting, and to turn the humble package into a digital marketing platform to achieve new levels of consumer engagement.

