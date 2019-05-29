×
Subscribe
News
Features
Events
CanPlastics TV
Buyers Guide
Plastiques et Moules
Contacts
Advertise
Topics
Automotive
Canadian Plastics
Construction
Economy
Environment
Materials
Moldmaking
Packaging
Plastics Processes
Research & Development
Suppliers/People
Sustainability
Digital Edition
View Digital Edition
Browse Print Archives
Subscribe
Event
PAC Quebec Golf Tournament
May 29, 2019
2201 Boulevard Don-Quichotte, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC J7V 7P2
Visit event's website
http://www.pac.ca/ePromos/promos/pac1017/
Print this page
Tweet
Related
CAMM golf tournament rescheduled for June 27
CPIA’s Quebec executive committee resigns; new Quebec organization proposed (February 04, 2008)
FORE! Industry golf dates announced
Industry golf tournaments are coming up!
PAC Pacific Regional Golf Tournament
I agree
We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our
privacy policy
.