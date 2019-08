August 09, 2019

100 Gerald Parkway, Thorndale, ON N0M 2P0

Advanced Drainage Systems, the maker of pipe used in many stormwater and sanitary sewer projects, invites you to an open house this Friday at its Thorndale plant. You’ll be able to see large diameter pipe being made, and chat with company officials from the headquarter’s office.

Noon to 3:00 p.m.

