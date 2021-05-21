May 17 - May 21, 2021

9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, USA

If your business is associated with plastics in any way, this is your “must-attend” event. As the world’s leading plastics trade show and conference, NPE® assembles the full array of products, tools, equipment and resources in one efficient venue, providing total coverage of the innovative solutions and emerging technologies that are shaping the future of plastics.

NPE is produced and trademarked by the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and has been a plastics leader for more than 70 years, unequaled in its ability to bring the entire industry together. Participants include buying teams from over 100 countries and more than 20,000 companies, comprising the entire global plastics supply chain and the full range of end-user markets.

