Event
National Apprenticeship Conference
May 24 - May 26, 2020
136 8 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0K6
The 2020 conference will highlight initiatives, programs and strategies that help attract and retain top talent. This requires an understanding of how to breakdown the stigma associated with skilled trades careers and engage youth, underrepresented groups, parents and educators to actively promote apprenticeship as a first-choice career path
Visit event's website
https://caf-fca.org/
Print this page
Related