October 22 - October 26, 2018

Av. de las Garzas #3 Zona Hotelera Norte, Puerto Vallarta, Jal. C.P. 48333

The purpose of the Nanotech congress is twofold: to bring together researchers in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology and to provide a forum for researchers where they share and discuss relevant developments in these fields. This is a five-day congress starting on Monday, October 22, 2018. The language for the congress is English.

