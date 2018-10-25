NanoMed 2018 – NanoMedicine International Conference and Exhibition 2018

October 23 - October 25, 2018

Isola di San Servolo 30133 Venice, Italy

Since the advent of nanotechnology, there has been a tremendous growth in this field of nano-bio-technology. Many products introduced into the market are based on nano-bio-technology and are useful to environment monitoring, rapid diagnostics, diseases monitoring, diseases management, and personalized health care. The ultimate aim of this approach is to make a better and healthier tomorrow for everybody. NanoMedicine 2018 will cover the most recent international developments in the field of Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine. Participants will get a complete overview on the state of the art in these fields and on the research carried out and the latest results. Recent advances, difficulties and breakthroughs as well as emerging and future trends of the converging fields of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology and Medicine will be discussed. The event offers to the participants from both science and industry the opportunity to discuss new cooperation projects.

Visit event's website