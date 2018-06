August 16 - August 17, 2018

Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, Ireland

EuroSciCon invites all the participants from all over the world to attend 12th Edition of International Conference on Nanopharmaceutics and Advanced Drug Delivery during August 16-17, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.

Visit event's website