NAHB International Builders’ Show 2020
January 21 - January 23, 2020
3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, United States
The NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) is the home building industry’s premier event. Only at IBS can you connect with thousands of your home building peers, industry experts and manufacturers to exchange ideas, discuss challenges and access real business solutions.
Don’t miss your chance to get cutting-edge, first-hand information on hot topics, trends and technology, discover new products and find effective ways to enhance and optimize your business.
