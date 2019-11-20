Multilayer Flexible Packaging 2019

November 18 - November 20, 2019

Rennweg 16, 1030 Wien, Austria

Europe is home to some of the most dynamic companies in the flexible packaging market, quickly recognising drivers of change and reacting with innovative solutions.

With plastics packaging in the media spotlight, the challenge is on for the flexible packaging industry to demonstrate not only that multilayer flexible packaging uses the fewest raw materials to provide the best protection against food waste across the supply chain, but also how they are advancing technology to improve even further. Consumers are concerned with environmental issues, but how far are they willing to give up the convenience and range of choice to which they have become accustomed? Can the flexible packaging industry provide solutions for shoppers which are sustainable and convenient without compromising shelf-life?

Leading companies across the multilayer flexible packaging supply chain will share how they are addressing some of these challenges at the 12th edition of AMI’s Multilayer Flexible Packaging conference, taking place from 18-20 November 2019 in Vienna at the Austria Trend Savoyen hotel. The conference will explore commercial and technical challenges and opportunities relating to flexible packaging films, raw materials, production techniques and applications over a busy 2-day programme.