March 03 - March 05, 2020

S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

New for 2020 – We have listened to your feedback and have returned to the three day format. We will begin with conference sessions in the afternoon of Tuesday 3rd March, followed by the Networking Cocktail Reception. Day two will be a full day of presentations, with the conference concluding with lunch on Thursday 5th March.

AMI’s Masterbatch Asia conference attracts delegates from all the producing countries in the region, including most of the leading masterbatch producers. This is your opportunity to meet with other manufacturers, customers and suppliers to discuss the challenges facing the industry today.

The international nature of the speakers and delegates also allows a full discussion on the wide range of issues which will shape the future of the industry.

